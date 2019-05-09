Gizelle Bryant Responds To Rumors She’s Reunited With Ex Jamal Bryant

Via Madamenoire:

Now that Tweet is out of the picture, folks are starting to wonder if Pastor Jamal Bryant has reunited with his ex-wife, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Gizelle Bryant.

The two were seen out and about together, which makes sense considering the two are parents of three daughters. But recent pictures of the two together appeared, to some, more than friendly.

Bryant and the rest of the family came to support Jamal Bryant as he was installed as the new pastor at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church last month.

In the caption for the photo, Gizelle called Jamal, the “best preacher/teacher alive!”

So when Gizelle Bryant appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” a caller asked her if the rumblings of a reunion were true.

Bryant said, “We’re very close. We have a great relationship. You know, we’re great. But we’re not officially back together or anything like that but we are great friends.”

Another viewer wanted to know if it has been difficult to co-parent given Bryant’s “dirty dog ways.” Bryant bristled at the description before explaining.

“You know that was 11 years ago. Let it go, people. He’s talked about it. I’ve talked about it. Let it go, people! Move past it. “

In an earlier interview with ESSENCE, Bryant shared Jamal Bryant has made strides to be present in his daughters’ lives.

“He’s really trying to make an effort to see the girls. In his mind because he is in Atlanta, he’s trying to do more and go above and beyond to make sure that he’s with them. Our relationship is better than it’s ever been.” Bryant also shared that she and her daughters still go on family vacations with Bryant.

“He and I have a great friendship and we still kind of rely on that as we go through our daily life. I mean, come on, we’ve been divorced 11 years. It’s been that long—it has. So now we know each other probably better than anyone else knows us, and that’s a beautiful thing. Regardless of what happens with us, he’s family no matter what.”

You can watch Gizelle Bryant speaking about her relationship with Jamal Bryant in the video below.

@GizelleBryant hits the purple couch and talks divorce, dating and "The Real Housewives." Watch now at https://t.co/uSTJD7YujJ. pic.twitter.com/ShHjAu5gDH — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 1, 2019

