Gregg Leakes Asks Fans To Pray For Him As Doctors Scan For Cancer [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:
Concerned fans have watched Gregg Leakes, husband of ‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes, battle his cancer diagnosis in the public eye for over a year now.
As Gregg continues to ride the up and down waves of his illness, he has sought the support of fans and loved ones to keep him covered in prayer during his fight.
The 63-year-old took to Instagram to ask for thoughts and prayers as he prepped for a body scan to see if he his body was clear of cancer.
“Good Morning World…I’m asking for your Prayers as I take my body scan this am to see if there is any cancer in my body. I KNOW I’m healed by the Promises of God, by the Blood of Jesus and by your Prayers. I Thank You for your Prayers all the time and especially today as I take this Scan shortly. To God be the Glory and May HIS WILL take place in Heaven and on Earth. I go in this morning claiming Victory as I don’t know defeat. My God shall supply ALL my needs,” he wrote.
NeNe and Gregg’s relationship has struggled in the spotlight since news of Gregg’s cancer hit the circuit. Divorce rumors have followed the couple for months, with NeNe telling her cast mates during the RHOA reunion in April that she was unhappy.
“Our relationship is not great. [Cancer] really put a strain on us. We decided to do counseling,” she told Andy Cohen during the taping.
“It would be easy to make a decision about divorcing Gregg if he didn’t have cancer. I don’t want to live my life unhappy.”
