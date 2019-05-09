GRIFF’s Prayer: For People That Don’t Say ‘Gala’ Correctly

| 05.09.19
The Met Gala happened the other night and everyone was talking about it. GRIFF mentioned that people pronounce the word two different ways, but not three.

He said that someone said “jala.”

In no way shape or form should anyone say “gala” like “jala.”

GRIFF even was honest with people that he can’t say the word “substitute” right, but at least he knows how to say “gala.”

Listen to “Griff’s Prayer” up top!

The first Monday in May is a holiday for all fashion lovers since it's always the day that the costume Met Gala happens in New York City. 2019's theme was Notes on Camp.  Most people thought camp meant tents, roughing it etc.  But no!  Camp is over the top exaggerated style.  Think Lady Gaga, Liberace, Cher, David Bowie, Elton John etc!  All the glam, all the glitter, all the stuff that some would call tacky… that is Camp!

GRIFF’s Prayer: For People That Don’t Say ‘Gala’ Correctly was originally published on getuperica.com

