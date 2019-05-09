GRIFF’s Prayer: For People That Don’t Say ‘Gala’ Correctly

The Met Gala happened the other night and everyone was talking about it. GRIFF mentioned that people pronounce the word two different ways, but not three.

He said that someone said “jala.”

In no way shape or form should anyone say “gala” like “jala.”

GRIFF even was honest with people that he can’t say the word “substitute” right, but at least he knows how to say “gala.”

Listen to “Griff’s Prayer” up top!

