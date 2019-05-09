CLOSE
Durham Coffee Shop Owner Laid To Rest

Kong Lee, the owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop that was at the center of the explosion in Durham, was laid to rest on Wednesday.   The funeral was held at New Horizon Church in Durham with a small gathering of friends and family.

Lee’s daughter who attend NCSU also spoke before the audience.  She said the family will continue their father’s legacy by being kinder and hard-working, and they hope to reopen Kaffeinate Coffeeshop again.

Lee’s daughter thanked the residence of the Bull City saying,  “Thank you to all of Durham. We thought we were choosing you. But the more that you chose us every day, the more you made this home for us and dad.”

An attorney representing the family during the gas leak investigation told ABC11 that Kong Lee’s funeral was pushed back several weeks due to delays in completing his autopsy.

Source:  ABC11.com

