CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]

4 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album 'Dangerously in Love' - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge has been sweeping the internet ever since she released her Netflix documentary and album full of her Coachella performances, where she remixed Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic “Before I Let Go” single. 

SEE ALSO: Here’s What’s New And Black On Netflix This Month

Everybody from our friends and news anchors to actors and musicians took part in Bey’s challenge hoping to be featured on her Instagram stories. Though the hype has died down a bit, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, joined the wave and recorded his own version. 

SEE ALSO: Atlanta News Anchor Goes Off To Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go” [VIDEO]

“You know I had to get in on the fun,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Watch him two-step it out below… 

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 days ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close