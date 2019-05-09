To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It Brought Tears To My Eyes: Mo’Nique Talks Working With Donald Glover For ADIDAS Commercial

Last month, MadameNoire.com wrote about the brilliance of comedian and actress Mo’Nique in the Adidas commercials, featuring Donald Glover’s latest collection. It was clear from the series of commercials that the two seemed to have a good rapport with one another. And it showed in the final product.

Recently, during an interview with Complex, Mo’Nique shared how beautiful and rare the experience was.

When Complex asked her how she came to be cast in the commercials, she said:

“Well, Fam Rothstein, who is one of Donald Glover’s teammates, and a sister named Sylvia, they called and spoke to my husband, who everybody knows is my manager,” she said. “They spoke to Sydney, and when I say it was a beautiful negotiation? It was the way it’s supposed to be done. It was professional people dealing with professional people, and we made something beautiful. I wish every deal and every phone call could be the one that came in from Fam Rothstein and Sister Sylvia. I wish they could be that way because it makes it so much easier.”

Mo’Nique said that her experience with Glover and his team was one of the few times where she can recall being respected as she should in this business.

“I remember at the end of the shoot, I asked Donald if could I talk to him and his team, and it was one of those moments that brought tears to my eyes to say to those brothers, ‘This is how it’s supposed to be,’” she said. “And to treat a Black woman with such respect and honor, that for me goes down in my history book, to say there are still those out there that treat us with the respect we’re supposed to be treated with. They’re still out there and I know it seems like we got to dig deep, but dammit his name is Donald Glover.”

This admission is bittersweet to read. Considering all of the Black men Mo’Nique has worked with throughout the course of her career, it’s a shame that this business deal sticks out in her head as one of the few times she was respected properly as a Black woman. Thankfully, Glover and his team were not only able to see her talent, they were able to respect her worth as an artist and a Black woman. Kudos to him. Hopefully, this type of treatment will become the norm for Mo’Nique and other Black women artists like her. SEE ALSO: You Won’t Believe How Good Mo’Nique Looks Now [PHOTOS] SEE ALSO: Donald Glover Cries On Stage At Coachella After Emotional Speech About Losing His Father, Nipsey Hussle & More [VIDEO] Follow @TheRSMS

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

