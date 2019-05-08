14-Year-Old Creates & Designs Stunning Prom Dress For Big Sister [VIDEO]

Most kids at the age of 14 are hanging out with friends and having fun as they should be. Courtney Lewis, a 14-year-old from Maryland though is living out her dream to become a designer.

Her big sister, Mikayla Lewis like a lot of other girls going to prom wanted a fabulous dress for the event. According to Good Morning America, she made her big sisters dreams come true by designing a floor-length sequin gown with an elegant train.

Their mother, Crystal Lewis said, “It was a perfect gift — a dress created by your sister, custom made for you. I’m especially proud of [Courtney] because she was really swamped at school…and instead of resting all weekend she was working on the dress.”

Courtney is currently studying technical design and production at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington. Crystal mentioned that as senior prom was approaching, Courtney was determined to make a one-of-a-kind gown for her big sister.

Mikayala chose the fabric and Courtney spent five months creating the beautiful gown. We love how the sisters bonded over this project and can’t wait to see what Courtney does in the future!

