CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Are Destination Weddings Financially Unfair For Guests?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Just Married - Holding Hands

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Via Madamnoire:

In the last few decades, destination weddings have become the go-to plan for brides and grooms who desire to say “I do” in an exotic location. I have been a bridesmaid in two international weddings, and from my experience, they are a beautiful and intimate way to celebrate the joining of two lives.

But destination weddings can be a huge budget buster for guests who want to be a witness to the union.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

A study conducted by Bankrate.com discovered 19% of participants had declined a wedding invitation because they couldn’t afford to attend. That sentiment is completely understandable. While the folks getting married may forgo some venue and guests costs because guests for the most part pay their way there, the attendees have to sacrifice a lot of money and paid time off to go.

The Bankrate survey also inquired, “Do you think it’s in poor taste for a couple to plan a destination wedding where all guests will incur travel expenses to attend?”

Fifty-six percent said yes.

“Poor taste” is harsh, but there is a lot to consider when you end up handing over a hefty bill to your loved ones who want to be present for your wedding day. Not only is it a financial commitment, but many people have to use their limited and precious vacation time to go somewhere they may not want to go, or take days off with you and your spouse in mind, versus their personal needs or desires.

While I know for many couples, they say that “it’s okay if you can’t make it,” those left behind who couldn’t make the sacrifice may feel hurt.

30% of the Bankrate survey participants who said they didn’t attend a wedding because they couldn’t afford to go said they felt their decision negatively impacted their relationship with the couple.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

There definitely shouldn’t be any guilt or shaming of people who can’t make it to your special day because of finances, but even if it’s a no pressure situation, friends and family can still feel bad for not being able to make it.

SEE ALSO: Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students

Tell us your thoughts…

All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

18 photos Launch gallery

All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

Continue reading All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said ‘I do’ in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we’re sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva’s Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Are Destination Weddings Financially Unfair For Guests? was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 days ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 1 week ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 2 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 4 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 4 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close