The other day two people told GRIFF that God told them to give him a message. That same day his ex-girlfriend sent him a text that made him think she was being bitter.

He mentioned that after reading this message he wanted to shoot words of venom back at her, but he didn’t.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF decided to read over the message she sent again and not reply.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He began to say to himself, “I am God’s child.”

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Understanding Your Assignment From God [VIDEO]

GRIFF rebuked those words she said and began thinking about positive things in life. The enemy has a way of trying to mess up your day and GRIFF wasn’t going to let that happen.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Enemy Miss Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: