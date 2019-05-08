Mr. Griffin: Enemy Miss Me [VIDEO]

| 05.08.19
The other day two people told GRIFF that God told them to give him a message. That same day his ex-girlfriend sent him a text that made him think she was being bitter.

He mentioned that after reading this message he wanted to shoot words of venom back at her, but he didn’t.

GRIFF decided to read over the message she sent again and not reply.

He began to say to himself, “I am God’s child.”

GRIFF rebuked those words she said and began thinking about positive things in life. The enemy has a way of trying to mess up your day and GRIFF wasn’t going to let that happen.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

