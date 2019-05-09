CLOSE
2019 Area College Graduation Schedule

SATURDAY, MAY 11

▪ N.C. Central University in Durham will hold commencement at 8 a.m. May 11 in O’Kelly Riddick Stadium on campus. More Details.

▪ N.C. State University’s graduates will receive their diplomas starting at 9 a.m. May 11 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The school’s website has more.

▪ Shaw University will hold its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. More information is available on the website.

▪ St. Augustine’s University will celebrate graduation at 9 a.m. May 11 on the University Quadrangle on campus. More Details.

▪ Meredith College graduates will get diplomas at 8 p.m. May 11 in Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University. More Details.

▪ Campbell University will hold its main undergraduate commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 in the Pope Convocation Center on the Buies Creek campus. More Details.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

▪ UNC Chapel Hill’s commencement is at 9 a.m. May 12 in Kenan Stadium. More details.

▪ Duke University -Ceremony is at 9 a.m. May 12 at Wallace Wade Stadium. More Information.

MONDAY, MAY 13

▪ Johnston County Community College will hold commencement at 7 p.m. May 13 in the Pope Convocation Center at Campbell University in Buies Creek. More information is on the website.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

▪ Durham Technical Community College will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Details are on the website.

