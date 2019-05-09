2019 Area College Graduation Schedule

SATURDAY, MAY 11

N.C. Central University in Durham will hold commencement at 8 a.m. May 11 in O’Kelly Riddick Stadium on campus. More Details.

N.C. State University’s graduates will receive their diplomas starting at 9 a.m. May 11 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The school’s website has more.

Shaw University will hold its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. More information is available on the website.

St. Augustine’s University will celebrate graduation at 9 a.m. May 11 on the University Quadrangle on campus. More Details.

Meredith College graduates will get diplomas at 8 p.m. May 11 in Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University. More Details.

Campbell University will hold its main undergraduate commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. May 11 in the Pope Convocation Center on the Buies Creek campus. More Details.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

UNC Chapel Hill’s commencement is at 9 a.m. May 12 in Kenan Stadium. More details.

Duke University -Ceremony is at 9 a.m. May 12 at Wallace Wade Stadium. More Information.

MONDAY, MAY 13

Johnston County Community College will hold commencement at 7 p.m. May 13 in the Pope Convocation Center at Campbell University in Buies Creek. More information is on the website.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Durham Technical Community College will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Details are on the website.

