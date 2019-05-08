“Working Mom Wednesday”… Date Your Mate Month

How important is it to “Date Your Mate”? Melissa’s guest Pastor Andy gives real advice on the importance of keeping friendship alive in a marriage.

PASTOR ANDY THOMPSON

….. As a result of the Relationship series he has taught and the books he wrote, “Real Love – Real Dating” and “Real Marriage – Handle with Care” he has been recognized as a life strategist and relationship expert. Faith and Family has been a particular strength of his ministry, and He and his wife Lashawn have done Real Love seminars around the world, instructing couples on what it means not just to love each other but to like each other.

Andy Thompson has been married to his wife Lashawn since 1991.

