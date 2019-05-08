Another Senseless School Shooting: Colorado Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

Colorado school shooting leaves 1 dead and 8 hurt and 2 shooter in custody.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, on Tuesday 2 students who attended the school walked into 2 classrooms and opened fire inside STEM School Highlands Ranch charter school.

Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff’s department substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle.

“As officers were arriving at the school, they could still hear gunshots,” Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.

Yet another senseless shooting happened exactly 2 weeks from the shooting at UNC – Charlotte.

