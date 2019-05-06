This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell make you break a sweat as they demonstrate moves to Erica & Warryn Campbells song, “All Of My Life.” This fun work out and dance will have you moving your entire body.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell Make You Break A Sweat With A Dance To ‘All Of My Life’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

dawnstrozier Posted 12 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: