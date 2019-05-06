CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell Make You Break A Sweat With A Dance To ‘All Of My Life’ [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell make you break a sweat as they demonstrate moves to Erica & Warryn Campbells song, “All Of My Life.” This fun work out and dance will have you moving your entire body.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

