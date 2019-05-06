Reunited? Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Seen Together At The Kentucky Derby

Via Madamenoire:

At the end of last year, after an engagement, a depressive episode, and a reality show documenting it all, Michelle Williams announced that she and her fiancé, Chad Johnson, were no longer together. It was unclear about who ended what and how it was done. But given that Michelle had called the engagement off on more than one occasion, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were her.

But she didn’t provide any answers. Instead, in an Instagram post, she wrote: “I’d rather be alone and be whole and healed of past hurts and wounds instead of being in a relationship wishing I had taken the time to do so.”

And then later: “I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #Fearless”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Williams was serious about wishing him and his ministry well. Because two months later, she shared a post on Instagram promoting Johnson’s annual retreat.

Since then, it’s been quiet from these two—as far as their relationship or friendship is concerned.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But just because they haven’t said anything, doesn’t mean the streets haven’t been watching. The two were spotted out and about together this weekend at the Kentucky Derby. And while we don’t know exactly what it all means, they looked pretty chummy.

Take a look at them out to dinner with one another in the video below.

And just in case you thought they were ambushed by this person and their sneak video, the two even took a picture together that weekend.

Interesting, indeed.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Reunited? Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Seen Together At The Kentucky Derby was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: