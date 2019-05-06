CLOSE
Regina King Just Made A Serious Boss Move At Netflix

Regina King

Source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images / Getty

Los Angeles – Regina King will be the latest star to ink a deal with Netflix.  It was announced on Wednesday that the Oscar-winning actress signed a first-look deal with the streaming service. Netflix is confirming her production company Royal Ties will produce a series and films for their platform over the next several years.

Regina’s sister Reina will reportedly serve as head of production. “I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” King said in a statement. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos expressed his excitement to see what the pair will bring to the company.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera,” he said. “She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix.”

Regina King’s latest triumph was her Academy Award-winning performance in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. She also starred in critically acclaimed films like Boyz N the Hood, Ray and Jerry Maguire.

