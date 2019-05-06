CLOSE
UNCC Student Hero Laid To Rest

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon with full military honors. Riley was a ROTC Cadet at UNCC when he tackled the gunman that opened fire on the campus .

“Riley was a lion,” said Brent Plott, a CMPD officer with the University Division. “Everyone wants to be a lion until it’s time to do lion stuff, that’s what separates them.”

The memorial service got underway at 5 p.m. Sunday at Wells Funeral Homes in the Stuart Auditorium at Lake Junaluska. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Wells Events & Reception Center.

Read more at CBS17.com

Riley Howell , UNC Charlotte

