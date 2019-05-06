Sunday School Review “Leaving The Past Behind Us”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: CALLED TO RIGHTEOUSNESS Adult/Young Adult Topic: PUTTING THE PAST BEHIND US Printed Text: Romans 3:21-31

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People sense that evil actions negatively impact their lives. Who can make amends for evil behavior? Paul told the Romans that the blood of Christ atones for all our sin.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: The Good News in today’s lesson begins with a clear understanding of the truth of our sin-sick condition: it is terminal. Fortunately, it is also curable. However, the deadly disease of sin cannot be treated with good nutrition and vigorous exercise—as good as those are. We need radical surgery. We are spiritually dead. The Apostle turns us toward a hopeful truth: in Jesus Christ we have been justified; that is, brought into a right relationship with God our Father.

PRAYER: Most gracious God, our Father, we praise your name for sending Jesus Christ into the world to save us from our sin. Help us ever to be mindful of this gracious act on your part that puts us in a right relationship with you because of what Jesus Christ has done for us and for our salvation. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

