Facebook Has Banned Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Others They Deem “Dangerous” From Its Platforms!!

Facebook announced that it has designated some high-profile people, including Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as “dangerous.” They say that they will be removing them from their platforms.

Facebook officials say Farrakhan is being removed for his anti-semetic language. Facebook is also getting rid of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who headed the controversial media outlet “Info Wars.”

Louis Farrakhan And Ramsey Clark Hold News Conference To Criticize NATO's Involvement In Libya

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Facebook Has Banned Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Others They Deem “Dangerous” From Its Platforms!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

