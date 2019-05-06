Facebook announced that it has designated some high-profile people, including Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as “dangerous.” They say that they will be removing them from their platforms.

Facebook officials say Farrakhan is being removed for his anti-semetic language. Facebook is also getting rid of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who headed the controversial media outlet “Info Wars.”

Facebook Has Banned Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Others They Deem "Dangerous" From Its Platforms!!

