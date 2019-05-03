Toni Braxton “In Disbelief And So Very Heartbroken” Over The Untimely Death Of Her Niece Lauren

Via Madamnoire:

In the midst of grieving, superstar Toni Braxton broke her silence on Wednesday to address the death of her 24-year-old-niece, Lauren.

Braxton posted a photo of her and Lauren in happier times to Instagram, with the caption, “R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren “Lo Lo” Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken . Love you…always auntie “Te Te.”

R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren “Lo Lo” Braxton…

I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔

Love you…always auntie “Te Te” pic.twitter.com/5yWQ4wo9wT — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) May 1, 2019

Lauren was the daughter of Michael Braxton, the lone son of the Braxton family. He is second in line following Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar.

Lauren’s death shocked many after it was reported that she was found unresponsive by her friend on Monday afternoon. She was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to TMZ. Her father, who spoke with the outlet said that she suffered from a related heart condition.

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, Lauren’s friend said the two were talking in the kitchen, but then departed to go upstairs. When the friend came back to the kitchen, she found Lauren on the floor.

Toni is the third Braxton family member to speak out regarding her death. Sister’s Traci and Trina have both publicly shared their devastation.

“LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing,” Traci told TMZ.

“God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton,” Trina wrote as a caption on Instagram on Tuesday. We send our condolences to the Braxton family during this difficult time.

