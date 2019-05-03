CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Toni Braxton “In Disbelief And So Very Heartbroken” Over The Untimely Death Of Her Niece Lauren

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere of Saban Films' 'The Forgiven' - Arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamnoire:

In the midst of grieving, superstar Toni Braxton broke her silence on Wednesday to address the death of her 24-year-old-niece, Lauren.

Braxton posted a photo of her and Lauren in happier times to Instagram, with the caption, “R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren “Lo Lo” Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔. Love you…always auntie “Te Te.”

Lauren was the daughter of Michael Braxton, the lone son of the Braxton family. He is second in line following Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Lauren’s death shocked many after it was reported that she was found unresponsive by her friend on Monday afternoon. She was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to TMZ. Her father, who spoke with the outlet said that she suffered from a related heart condition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, Lauren’s friend said the two were talking in the kitchen, but then departed to go upstairs. When the friend came back to the kitchen, she found Lauren on the floor.

Toni is the third Braxton family member to speak out regarding her death. Sister’s Traci and Trina have both publicly shared their devastation.

SEE ALSO: Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland

“LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing,” Traci told TMZ.

“God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton,” Trina wrote as a caption on Instagram on Tuesday. We send our condolences to the Braxton family during this difficult time.

Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Continue reading Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Braxton was presented with the BMI President’s Award in recognition of her immeasurable impact on popular music over her distinguished 25-year career.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Toni Braxton “In Disbelief And So Very Heartbroken” Over The Untimely Death Of Her Niece Lauren was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 4 days ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 4 days ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 week ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 week ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 3 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 3 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 month ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close