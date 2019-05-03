MAURETTE BROWN CLARK TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE “I WANT GOD”

Stellar Award winning and Dove Award nominated singer-songwriter, Maurette Brown Clark, is back with a desperately passionate song of devotion. The rousing anthem, “I Want God” (Nettie’s Child Music/IndieBlu), is the first offering on her recording label, Nettie’s Child Music. It’s also in keeping with her timeless, chart-topping hits such as “One God” and “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over).” Backed by the Grammy® Award nominated act, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, the soulful track is the singer’s first release in four years. It will make its debut on all major streaming and digital service providers . Info Link: http://smarturl.it/MBCIWantGod

“I Want God just gets to the heart of the matter. Nothing else satisfies us unless we have a relationship with God”, says Brown Clark who wrote the song with producer Kenneth Shelton (Marvin Sapp, Kim Burrell). “I’m just singing my heart and hoping that it resonates with people” It’s already doing so with some radio programmers. “Maurette has given us another classic”, says Brodric Purvis, Program Director of WLOU in Louisville, KY. “I know my listeners will love this.”

The song’s earnest message and compelling vocal are true to who she is as an artist. “My intent has always been and still to this day, is to chase after God,” says Brown Clark who hosts the midday program “The Sound of Praise” on Radio One Baltimore’s Praise 106.1 station. “I never entered music ministry for any other reason than to try to tell people about Jesus. He found me, saved me, sticks with me and He has certainly blessed me beyond what I deserve. At the end of the day, stuff is good, recognition is good, things are good; but at the heart of the matter, all I’ve ever wanted was Him.”

ABOUT MAURETTE BROWN CLARK

With a 20+ career in the music business, Maurette Brown Clark formed Nettie’s Child Music, an ASCAP-affiliated publishing firm and recording label, in 1998. Over the years, the dynamic vocalist has recorded a score of classic songs such as “I Just Want to Praise You”, “King Oh King”, “I Hear the Sound (of Victory)”, “Even in the Rain” and “Breaking of Day.” Her 2007 gem “One God” hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart while her signature cut, “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)”, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the same chart in 2009. She’s a two-time Stellar Award winner who has hosted “The Sound of Praise” on Praise 106.1 FM in Baltimore, MD since 2016.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

MAURETTE BROWN CLARK TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE “I WANT GOD” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: