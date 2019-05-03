TYSCOT MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH MORTON RECORDS

Source: Paras Griffin / GettyTyscot Music & Entertainment has signed an agreement with Morton Records – home to Grammy® Award winning singer-songwriter and producer, PJ Morton – to release two exciting projects via Morton Records’ Inspiration division. The first will be the solo album debut by Atlanta-based singer-songwriter, Josiah “Jojo” Martin, who toured as a background vocalist for Fred Hammond and Morton for years. A radio single will release later this year with the full album to follow. In 2020, Morton Inspiration will deliver an all-star project entitled, The Gospel According to PJ, which will feature reinterpretations of hit songs Morton has written for other celebrated artists over the years.

“I’m very excited about the new partnership between Morton Inspiration and Tyscot Records,” says PJ Morton. “I’ve seen Tyscot do an amazing job in gospel music for many years. When I decided to produce a gospel compilation and sign a gospel artist Jojo Martin, I knew that I needed a strong partner that could successfully move in that space. There was no better fit for us.”

“We are honored to partner with PJ Morton and Morton Records for the release of these highly anticipated projects,” says Tyscot Music & Entertainment President, Bryant Scott.

ABOUT TYSCOT MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Tyscot Records is the oldest operating African-American gospel music recording label in the world. The company was founded in 1976 by dentist Dr. Leonard Scott and his late nephew, Craig Tyson, a musician. The Indianapolis-based concern has introduced the world to some of gospel music’s biggest acts ranging from John P. Kee, VaShawn Mitchell and Deitrick Haddon in the early days to new stars such as Anthony Brown & Group therAPy, Casey J, and Kelontae Gavin. Some of the classic songs in the company’s vast catalogue are John P. Kee’s “Jesus is Real,” Casey J’s “I’m Yours” and Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s “Worth.” In 2010, Tyscot branched off into the film industry with the Blessed and Cursed film starring Deitrick Haddon. The company has since created other motion picture vehicles such as A Beautiful Soul and Switching Lanes.

ABOUT MORTON RECORDS

PJ Morton released his first indie album Emotions in 2005 – without major label support and methodically attracted an underground following of eclectic fans that have followed his every musical move over the years. Morton’s 2013 Cash Money Records album New Orleans features Stevie Wonder playing harmonica on the track “Only One” which earned a Grammy® Award nomination for Best R&B song. He has also collaborated with Busta Rhymes, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Faith Evans, Musiq Soulchild, Lil Wayne, and Monica. In 2016, Morton opened Morton Records in his hometown of New Orleans to produce and promote authentic and thought-provoking soul music by artists such as The Amours, and Jojo Martin. Morton’s latest album, Gumbo Unplugged, earned three Grammy® Award nominations and one win in 2019.

