CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Queen Latifah Lovingly Recalls How Her Mom Refused Her Stage Name: “I Ain’t Calling You Queen”

0 reads
Leave a comment
VH1’s 'Dear Mama' Held at St. Bartholomew’s Church

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamenoire:

While we’ve all known Dana Owens as “Queen Latifah” over the last 30 years, her late mother, Rita Owens, once refused to address her by her stage name.

The actress, singer, rapper and entrepreneur recently sat down with NBC Nightly News for a segment on Her Take with Cynthia McFadden and talked about the impactful moment where she discovered her stage persona. PEOPLE Magazine shared an exclusive clip of the segment on Wednesday.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

However, her ascension to the throne began way earlier than we expected, when she discovered the name Latifah from a book of Arabic names at age 8.

She quickly decided to pair it with “Queen” and shared her new identity with her mom. “My mother kinda laughed. She was like, ‘Queen? I ain’t calling you Queen,’” Latifah recalled.

As she grew into her womanhood, Latifah said she began to love the name even more as it tied together the most important parts of herself.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“That’s the story of my life,” Latifah explains. “I think that’s the wonderful thing about a woman. We can be strong but then we can be soft and kind and sensitive.”

Latifah’s mom passed away in March 2018 after a long, private battle with a heart condition. During her last years, Latifah moved her mother into her home and served as her primary caretaker. The two shared a very close bond and were each other’s biggest supporters.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of her mother’s death. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

The full interview is scheduled to premiere tonight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. EST.

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

Continue reading 7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

7 Lessons We Learned From Queen Latifah About Queendom

[caption id="attachment_2974016" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN[/caption]   Musician. Producer. Actor. Activist. These are all words to describe the powerhouse persona that is Queen Latifah. One could also throw in adjectives like inspirational, confident, gentle and powerful. There is a certain reverence that fills the atmosphere when it’s associated with the name, “Queen Latifah.” Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  It’s not just title of Queen or the crowns that she proudly wore while one of the most formidable MCs in 80’s and 90’s hip hop. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Queen Latifah’s distinctive royalty comes from within. An organic fruitage of Black Girl Magic that makes her presence and her impact on the entertainment industry undeniable. Being a Queen isn’t always easy, but Latifah makes it look effortless. Here are 7 lessons we’ve learned:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Queen Latifah Lovingly Recalls How Her Mom Refused Her Stage Name: “I Ain’t Calling You Queen” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 days ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 days ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 1 week ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 week ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 3 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 3 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 month ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close