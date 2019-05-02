GRIFF is working on multiple projects right now and is trying to figure out everything. He spoke about these projects that include a cartoon, transportation company and more.

This weekend while in Louisville, he kept listening to this song and it just made him reflect on everything.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With everything he’s doing, GRIFF really needs help on how to get through each of them. He keeps asking God should he continue and the answer remains the same.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GRIFF realized that during these moments the enemy tries his best to bother him.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Stand On Your Rock [VIDEO]

It makes GRIFF reflect on all the great things that are happening in his life, rather than trying to be bothered with everything.

Watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Understanding Your Assignment From God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com