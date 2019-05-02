Mr. Griffin: Understanding Your Assignment From God [VIDEO]

GRIFF is working on multiple projects right now and is trying to figure out everything. He spoke about these projects that include a cartoon, transportation company and more.
This weekend while in Louisville, he kept listening to this song and it just made him reflect on everything.
With everything he’s doing, GRIFF really needs help on how to get through each of them. He keeps asking God should he continue and the answer remains the same.
GRIFF realized that during these moments the enemy tries his best to bother him.
It makes GRIFF reflect on all the great things that are happening in his life, rather than trying to be bothered with everything.
Watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!
