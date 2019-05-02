CLOSE
Strawberry Day Is Thursday, May 2nd At The State Farmer’s Market

Strawberry Shortcake

Source: DebbiSmirnoff / Getty


Celebrate the strawberry at the State Farmers’ Market’s annual Strawberry Day, May 2, 2019.

It’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the market on Lake Wheeler Road, just off Interstate 40 at exit 297. The free event includes samples of strawberry ice cream, a visit with Suzy the Strawberry mascot, a dessert contest, recipes to take home and lots of juicy strawberries to purchase.

Rules for dessert contest.

