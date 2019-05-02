CLOSE
The Obamas Announce A Slate Of Netflix Projects!!

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Production has upcoming projects, which include a movie about Frederick Douglass and series based on a Michael Lewis novel.

