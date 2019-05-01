(Nashville, TN) — On the heels of success at radio with “God Can Do Anything”, VaShawn Mitchell is set to release a new song and video entitled “Wind of God” on all digital platforms today.

“Wind Of God” is a sweeping ballad about the boundless reach of God. With words of strength and praise, Mitchell sings about God’s breakthroughs, and miracles. This follow-up single is part of Mitchell’s roll out to his epic full album, ELEMENTS, slated for release this summer.

“There’s something about the wind of God that changes everything,” said Mitchell. “We have no need to fear or dread seasons of change when we know that the Wind of God is moving on our behalf and it will all work together for our good. I wrote this song to provide hope to the listener as they bravely face their daily lives.”

Listen, Buy & Stream “Wind Of God” TODAY.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

VASHAWN MITCHELL OFFERS ANOTHER POWERFUL ANTHEM WIND OF GOD was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

