CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC Museum Of Art Releases Summer Movie Lineup

1 reads
Leave a comment
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Source: Marvel/ Sony Pictures / Marvel/ Sony Pictures

If watching movies on a blanket, underneath the stars is your thing, you’re in luck! The NC Museum of Art has just released its summer movie lineup.

June 1: “Isle of Dogs”

June 7: Battle of the Rom-Coms winner (Chosen by voting from a bracket of 16 beloved romantic comedies from the 1980s to today).

June 8: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 28: “Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (55th anniversary of the film)

June 29: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

July 19: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 20: “First Man” (50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing)

Aug. 2: “Alien” (40th anniversary of the film)

Aug. 3: “Captain Marvel”

Aug. 9: “Free Solo”

Aug. 10: “The Big Lebowski”

Sept. 20: “The Hate U Give”

Sept. 21: “Roma”

 

ENTERTAINMENT-US-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

10 photos Launch gallery

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

Continue reading Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

[caption id="attachment_2943856" align="alignleft" width="986"] Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty[/caption] We're not sure what's really going with Blac Chyna, but she's been out there making some questionable life choices. Most recently, she signed on to be the face of that tacky skin lightening line and now she may be lying about getting into Harvard. See, the reality star recently posted online how she wanted to rebrand her image, sharing with her fans an acceptance letter into Harvard University's online program in Business Analytics. But here's the catch: Folks from the prestigious Ivy League say they haven't even heard of her. [protected-iframe id="325ca84eb2c093be2a43dafcde43cc53-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/eun4dZ28aHE1lu4MFN" width="480" height="364" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] According to TMZ, "Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White," a source told the celebrity news website. Welp! You ain't gotta lie Craig! While Ms. Angela's reps have yet to release a statement on this issue, Black Twitter had plenty to say about this nonsense. Take a look:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

NC Museum Of Art Releases Summer Movie Lineup was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 days ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 days ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 6 days ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 week ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 3 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 3 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 month ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close