SOME of the BIGGEST NAMES IN GOSPEL MUSIC HEADED TO NATION’S CAPITAL FOR Anthony Brown & group therAPy “SECOND WIND” LIVE ALBUM RECORDING

Washington, D.C. — The biggest names in gospel music are converging on the nation’s capital for the ”Second Wind” (Key of A/Tyscot /FairTrade) live recording of the Grammy® Award nominated act, Anthony Brown & group therAPy. The spectacular five-camera audio and video shoot will feature all new compositions and performances from a pantheon of gospel music luminaries such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, Gaye Arbuckle, Anaysha Figueroa Cooper, rapper 1K Phew, and Jamaican Reggae artist, DJ Nicholas. The big event takes place Friday, May 3, 2019 @ 7:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.

On Friday Anthony Brown & group therAPy will also drop its new radio single “Blessings on Blessings” to Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and all of the major digital music service platforms. The feel good, summer-groove boasts a hint of the DMV’s Go-go beat. It was written and produced by Brown with co-production by longtime collaborator, Justin Savage.

Since they made their national splash in 2012 with the Billboard Top 5 smash, “Testimony,” the group has become one of the leading acts in gospel music with over 125 million digital streams to its credit. They’ve enjoyed a half dozen Top Ten hits such as the 2015 cut, “Worth,” which spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. Along the way, they’ve picked up Billboard Music Award and Grammy® Award nominations. They have also won an armful of Stellar Gospel Music Awards and a couple of Dove Awards too. Visit http://ajblive.com for more information.

