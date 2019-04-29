CLOSE
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Source: David Wears / WENN / WENN

TMZ is reporting that Peabo Bryson suffered a mild heart attack and is currently hospitalized.

A rep told the outlet that the Grammy-winner and “A Whole New World” singer was in his home early Saturday morning when he suffered the mild heart attack. He’s responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic that he will make a speedy recovery.

“At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated,” the rep says.

Bryson won a Grammy award in 1992 for his work on the Disney film “Beauty And The Beast” with the title song featuring Celine Dion and again in 1993 for the song, “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs also won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

