Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart Attack

Natalie Cole's 60th Birthday Party

Source: Duffy-Marie Arnoult / Getty

Larry King was hospitalized last week after going into cardiac arrest and suffering a heart attack.

According to TMZ, King had complained of a difficulty to breathe for months and was set to go to the hospital Thursday to get checked out. As he was getting ready to go to the hospital, the famed talk show legend went into cardiac arrest. Doctors had to perform an angioplasty on him, opening up an artery that had collapsed and inserted several stents.

King, 85, was put into the cardiac intensive care unit and is expected to be released later today.

The former CNN giant had been discussing his health with doctors for the past six months but none of them properly diagnosed the severity of his breathing troubles. Despite two heart attacks and heart problems for more than three decades, King continues on.

FLASHBACK: Larry King To End Record-Setting Run On CNN

Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart Attack was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

