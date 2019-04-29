CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]

26 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Terrell Travis / Radio One Digital

Patti Labelle had everyone at Women’s Empowerment 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina in awe when she took the stage and reminded everyone at PNC Arena why she truly is the Godmother of Soul. Her beautiful voice echoed throughout the arena as people from all ages joined her in song.

Women's Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

21 photos Launch gallery

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

Continue reading Patti LaBelle At Women’s Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

“If only you knew how much I do, Do love you.  If only you knew,

How much I do, I do need you.” -Patti LaBelle (If Only You Knew)

RELATED ARTICLE: Kirk Frank Tells Why He Supports Feminism

RELATED ARTICLE : Women’s Empowerment Patti LaBelle Meet & Greet

Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video] was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 11 hours ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 14 hours ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 5 days ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 6 days ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 3 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 3 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 4 weeks ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close