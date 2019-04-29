Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]

Patti Labelle had everyone at Women’s Empowerment 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina in awe when she took the stage and reminded everyone at PNC Arena why she truly is the Godmother of Soul. Her beautiful voice echoed throughout the arena as people from all ages joined her in song.

“If only you knew how much I do, Do love you. If only you knew,

How much I do, I do need you.” -Patti LaBelle (If Only You Knew)