Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]

26 reads Leave a comment
Patti Labelle had everyone at Women’s Empowerment 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina in awe when she took the stage and reminded everyone at PNC Arena why she truly is the Godmother of Soul. Her beautiful voice echoed throughout the arena as people from all ages joined her in song.
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
21 photos Launch gallery
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
1. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 21
2. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 21
3. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 21
4. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 21
5. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 21
6. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 21
7. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 21
8. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 21
9. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 21
10. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 21
11. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 21
12. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 21
13. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 21
14. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 21
15. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 21
16. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 21
17. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 21
18. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 21
19. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 21
20. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 21
21. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 21
“If only you knew how much I do, Do love you. If only you knew,
How much I do, I do need you.” -Patti LaBelle (If Only You Knew)
RELATED ARTICLE: Kirk Frank Tells Why He Supports Feminism
RELATED ARTICLE : Women’s Empowerment Patti LaBelle Meet & Greet
Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video] was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours