Legendary Director John Singleton Reportedly Dead At 51

According to FOX 4, legendary director John Singleton has died. He was 51. However, TMZ has a conflicting report that Singleton is still alive and on life support.

According to Michael Blackmon, reporter at BuzzFeedNews, Singleton’s publicist reached out to him to deny death reports.

FOX4KC.com claims that Singleton’s family informed FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards, Monday morning, that Singleton has died.

The Boys N Tha Hood director suffered a fatal stroke two weeks ago and was in a medically coma until reports surfaced that he has passed.

Singleton’s family is divided over his estate, TMZ reports. Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is the conservator over his estate, however his daughter Cleopatra filed a motion in an attempt to gain control over his estate. But the battle isn’t limited to both Singleton’s mother and daughter, his girlfriend is also trying to gain control over his estate.

Conflicting reports about Singleton’s death circulated last week after his daughter reportedly claimed his health was improving in an attempt to gain control out of fear Ward will “fleece” the estate and isolate the children out of their father’s $35 million fortune.

Singleton was the first Black director to be nominated for an Academy Award for his prolific film Boyz n the Hood.

Legendary Director John Singleton Reportedly Dead At 51 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

