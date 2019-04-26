Actress/Producer La La Anthony Will Serve as the 2019 American Black Film Festival Ambassador

Los Angeles, CA, – Today, ABFF Ventures announced actress, producer, author and entrepreneur La La Anthony will serve as the 2019 American Black Film Festival’s Ambassador, to be held in Miami Beach, June 12-16.

“It is an honor to be named the 2019 ABFF Ambassador. I have admired the work of the American Black Film Festival for many years and am looking forward to being a part of the great work they do in the black film community,” expressed Anthony.

La La currently stars in the #1 hit show, “Power” as Lakeisha Grant on the STARZ Network and recently served as Executive Producer of the hit BET docu-series “Killer Curves.” Her film credits include the critically-acclaimed Spike Lee film, Chi-Raq, ABFF alum and producer Will Packer’s Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too, and David E. Talbert’s Baggage Claim. On stage, she starred in the Off Broadway play “Love, Loss and What I Wore” and also produced the 2016 Tony Award nominated play “Eclipsed,” starring Lupita Nyong’o. La La is also a #1 New York Times best-selling author of two books, The Love Playbook and The Power Playbook.

“La La Anthony’s recent work in both film and television is a reflection of the American Black Film Festival’s mission—showcasing the talent of today’s successful diverse artists,” says Jeff Friday, CEO and founder of ABFF Ventures. “We are happy to have La La as our 2019 ABFF Ambassador and hope to see you in Miami this June.”

Previous Ambassadors have included: Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, Idris Elba, Jay Ellis, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Common.

ABFF remains committed to introducing emerging content creators of African descent to the industry at large and is recognized as one of the leading film festivals in the world. Festival passes are on sale now at www.abff.com, and offer three different levels of access to the Festival. Questions regarding registration, sponsorship and programming, should be directed to info@abffventures.com. The 2019 Festival will continue the annual celebration of highlighting Black filmmakers. Attendees will enjoy celebrity conversations, panels, master classes, spotlight screenings and independent films and more.

