North Carolina Mom Kicked Off Plane For Complaining After Daughter Sat In Vomit

There’s no limit to the discrimination Black people experience in various places as we transverse through this world.

In the most recent example of flying while Black, a North Carolina mother was handcuffed and kicked off of a Frontier Airlines flight.

According to ABC News, Rosetta Swinney and her 14-year-old daughter boarded the delayed flight to North Carolina after the airline said they needed additional time to clean the plane.

Apparently, they didn’t do such a great job. Swinney said, “[My daughter] jumped up to say mom! My hands are wet. She smelled it. She says ‘this is vomit, mom.’ So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands,” Swinney said

Swinney told a flight attendant that there was vomit in her daughter’s seat. And instead of the attendant being apologetic and seeking to provide a solution, Swinney said the attendant got an attitude.

“I don’t know if she got offensive about it. But she turned around to me and said, ‘that’s not my job.’ If it wasn’t her job. Why wasn’t it attend to?” Swinney said.

In a statement, Frontier said, “the flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned…the mother and daughter were…told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available.”

But Swinney said the attendant never cleaned the seat and never offered to change their seats.

Another woman on the flight, corroborated Swinney’s story.

When Swinney called the flight attendant again, that’s when authorities were called to remove her and her daughter from the plane.

“I felt humiliated,” Swinney said. “I felt more bad that my child had to see me be handcuffed and taken away from her.”

Posted 7 hours ago

