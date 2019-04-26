On the season finale of “Just Eats With Chef JJ,” power couple and Christian entrepreneurs Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell drop by to share hot they met, started and empire and eat some good food.

Dana Chanel, created the online ministry Sprinkle of Jesus at the age of nineteen. Since starting up the company has created a successful online ministry with over 5 million users.

The brand includes a magazine, app, events and merchandise.

While speaking to the couple, Chef JJ will be preparing a lovely cocktail with pineapple spritzer infused with ginger, lime juice and coconut sugar brims. This drink will be perfectly paired with the curry-crusted cod with hominy stew.

The season finally of “Just Eats With Chef JJ” is set to air Saturday, April 27th at 12 p.m. on CLEO TV.

Christian Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Cook On The Season Finale Of ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’ was originally published on getuperica.com