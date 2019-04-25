Should You Leave Your Relationship To Focus On Your Career?

Via Madamenoire:

The saying goes “you make time for what you care about,” but what happens when your attention is split two ways? Navigating both a career and a relationship is tricky, but many people have made both work successfully with time, patience and focus. While it’s possible, there are some instances where someone may choose to prioritize their career over romance and love.

CNBC outlined some reasons it’s okay to forgo a relationship to reach your professional goals.

You’re Just At Beginning

Launching a career is no easy feat. It requires a lot of time and attention that you can’t afford to waste. Not saying relationships are a waste but, budding relationships require care and nurturing too, and it’s too hard to put so much pressure on yourself personally to be a good partner and to begin a professional takeover as well.

Your Career Is In A Bad Spot

This one is difficult because everyone would want a loving partner in their corner while their career is on the rocks. But if you’re in such a dire professional place that you feel you won’t be able to feed or provide for yourself, you should probably put your career hustle into overdrive. Basic needs come before romantic love–it’s a matter of survival. While being partnered is enjoyable, if you can’t make ends meet, you probably won’t be a good partner to begin with.

Your Partner Doesn’t Understand Your Focus

There are some partners who need more attention than others. That doesn’t make them wrong, but it could make them wrong for you. If you know you want a partner who is okay with you putting your job first at all time, awesome! But don’t try to pressure someone who prioritizes relationship to all of a sudden be career hungry.

