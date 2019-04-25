PJ Morton Shares Why He Went To An HBCU & The Importance Of Them

PJ Morton is not only a talented musician, but he’s also an HBCU graduate. Before becoming a Grammy winning artist, he attended Morehouse College.

Morton mentioned that when it came time to apply to colleges he only applied to Morehouse. He’s all about continued support for HBCU’s and is joining forces with UNCF (United Negro College Fund), because they help students that attend these schools financially.

UNCF is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and celebrating national giving day with them. Morton wants everyone to support their efforts to help out and donate. He mentioned that HBCU’s are so important because they created a space for Black people when they were denied a college education.

Morton believes that the Netflix documentary Beyoncè did shed a light on what your experience could possibly be if you attend one as well as why you should go.

