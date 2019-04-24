CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For ‘He Carried The Cross For Me’ [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment
2014 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour NBCUniversal Day 2 Arrivals

Source: Bridow/WENN.com / WENN

Singer-songwriter, Deitrick Haddon is back and has just released the video for his new song. His single “He Carried The Cross For Me” is not only lyrically beautiful, but the video is truly unforgettable.

The video begins with Haddon meeting with another music producer as they discuss putting out a new album. Haddon goes home and turns on the news and watches several clips of stories that have been making headlines recently.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The death of Nipsey Hussle appears on the screen, the story of the three African American churches burned down comes up as well as the roof of Notre Dame catching fire.

Haddon proceeds to turn off the television in frustration of all the sad news and heads to bed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the video he wakes up and begins writing lyrics. The morning comes and Haddon introduces his new song “He Carried The Cross For Me” to a group of people.

SEE ALSO: How Pushing Boundaries Has Helped Deitrick Haddon Fulfill His Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Some of the emotional lyrics he sings are, “You sacrificed, gave your life, Lord you did it all for me.”

Haddon hits several high notes and gets off the piano stool to give thanks. Make sure you watch the video for “He Carried The Cross For Me”and let us know what you think.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For ‘He Carried The Cross For Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 6 days ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 2 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 month ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 month ago
03.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close