Singer-songwriter, Deitrick Haddon is back and has just released the video for his new song. His single “He Carried The Cross For Me” is not only lyrically beautiful, but the video is truly unforgettable.

The video begins with Haddon meeting with another music producer as they discuss putting out a new album. Haddon goes home and turns on the news and watches several clips of stories that have been making headlines recently.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The death of Nipsey Hussle appears on the screen, the story of the three African American churches burned down comes up as well as the roof of Notre Dame catching fire.

Haddon proceeds to turn off the television in frustration of all the sad news and heads to bed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the video he wakes up and begins writing lyrics. The morning comes and Haddon introduces his new song “He Carried The Cross For Me” to a group of people.

SEE ALSO: How Pushing Boundaries Has Helped Deitrick Haddon Fulfill His Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Some of the emotional lyrics he sings are, “You sacrificed, gave your life, Lord you did it all for me.”

Haddon hits several high notes and gets off the piano stool to give thanks. Make sure you watch the video for “He Carried The Cross For Me”and let us know what you think.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For ‘He Carried The Cross For Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 13 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: