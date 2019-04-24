Mr. Griffin: Stand On Your Rock [VIDEO]

| 04.24.19
We all go through hard times and GRIFF wants to know how you act when these problems come about. GRIFF spoke about not having enough money, relationships gone bad as well as getting yelled at by your boss.

All those things can cause you to act different, but you must stand on the rock and understand God will supply all your needs.

GRIFF mentioned that even after being fired from radio jobs and going through a divorce God kept him standing.

Understand that God has something better in store for you.

He said, “Change your attitude and it will change your altitude.”

Make sure you listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

