Ericaism: I’m Not Perfect, But God Is [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell opened up about the fact that no one on this earth is perfect. God is helping us out daily and trying to perfect us in different ways.

As long as we serve God, people can see him through us.

She mentioned that as Christians sometimes we feel pressured to be perfect, but God is making up all the differences inside us.

We must understand what God is doing in our life and continue to acknowledge it.

