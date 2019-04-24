Saint Russell Wilson Gifts Fellow Seahawks Players With Amazon Stock

Via Madamenoire:

The best coworker of the year award goes to…quarterback Russell Wilson!

The Seahawk’s star gifted 13 of his teammates with $12,000 each in valuable Amazon stock, TMZ reports.

Wilson extended the generosity to his offensive linemen whose role is to guard him physically during the game. Each of the players received a former letter from the NFL star from his media production company, West2East Empire.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote to his team. “You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family.”

“This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

Continuing, “When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.”

“You have invested in my life … this is my investment into yours.”

His humble contribution comes just days after it was announced that Russell signed a 4-year, $140 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He is now the highest paid player in the NFL.

His wife, Ciara, just recently appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Now,’ and told host Andy Cohen about the moment they got news of the deal, saying they both feel very blessed.

“I’m just so proud of him. He’s incredible…it’s a blessing,” she gushed.

The pair share two children together, one, baby Future from Ciara’s prior relationship, and a daughter, Sienna.

The two have plans to extend their family, but they are not in a rush. Ciara told the audience that she was enjoying her flat belly for now.

