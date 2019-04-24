Regina Hall To Deliver Dillard University’s Commencement Speech [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

Regina Hall is going to Dillard University. According to Nola.com, the actress is set to deliver the keynote speech at the commencement ceremony on May 11.

Hall is the first African American woman to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her work on the film Support the Girls which was released in 2018. Hall stars in “Black Monday” alongside Don Cheadle. Most recently, in addition to starring in the film, Hall also executive produced Little for Universal Studios alongside Will Packer, “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Marsai Martin.

Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough shared his excitement at Hall’s arrival, sharing that while many of us know her as an actress, she was also an academic. teaching at New Rochelle.

“The last few years have established her as a force, from the critically acclaimed Showtime series “Black Monday,” to the New Orleans based hit Girls Trip, and with the current comedy “Little” out now with Shaft coming out this summer, she’s one of the hottest actresses today. She definitely has a message for our graduates,” Kimbrough said in a news release.

Hall graduated from Fordham University with an English degree. Later, she enrolled she attended New York University, where she received her master’s in journalism.

The sudden death of her father inspired Hall to pursue her life’s true passion, acting at the age of 27.

Dillard, a historically Black university in New Orleans, hosted Chance The Rapper in 2018 when he delivered the commencement speech. Janelle Monae spoke the year before in 2017.

This year, on May 11, Dillard will graduate more than 260 students at 8 a.m. on the University’s Gentilly campus.

You can check out the student reaction to the news in the video below.

