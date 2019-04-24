CLOSE
Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

A police report from January claims a welfare check was conducted to ensure the talk show host's safety.

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

We all had a feeling that when Wendy Williams filed for divorce, some old dirt messy was going to be dug up…but not this damn messy.

According to Page Six, back in January, two officers from the Livingston Police Department in New Jersey conducted a welfare check on the iconic talk show host after an anonymous caller told authorities that her husband Kevin Hunter had been poisoning her.

A police report said that Hunter answered the door, but was very hesitant to let them into house, telling the officers that Williams was sick. However after explaining that they needed to check on the talk show host, he let them in, TMZ reported.

Police claimed that they found Williams in her bed, “with the blanket covering from neck to toe.” The report went on to say that when Hunter was asked to leave the room so that they could speak to Williams alone, he refused.

Williams later told them that she was healing from a broken shoulder and when asked if she was being poisoned, the 54-year-old tearfully replied, “Well, I’m very popular.” When asked a second time was she being hurt, she denied the accusations.

Eventually the police left.

It’s believed that the caller was someone who worked for Williams’ production company, the gossip website noted.

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years, having those papers delivered at 6:30am. Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

While last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune.

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse.

Here’s what we are clear of:  Thank goodness Wendy has finally gotten away from this man!

[caption id="attachment_2964162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: John Lamparski / Getty[/caption] On the same day Wendy Williams revealed she was being treated at a halfway house for pill and alcohol addiction, photos of Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were released on The Daily Mail. Kevin reportedly flew Sharina out with him to Florida when he admitted Wendy Williams into a rehab center. According to Daily Mail, they also viewed pictures of Kevin and Sharina laid up in what appears to be their hotel room. "Hunter is shirtless while Hudson appears to be wearing a tube-top night dress and flicks a peace sign at the camera," they reported. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvPzJG2B_hS/ Apparently Sharina has given Kevin multiple ultimatums but he doesn't want to leave Wendy because she funds their lifestyle. 'Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can't leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can't take care of themselves - they need her money,' a source told DailyMailTV. Apparently Wendy spiraled into a drug-fueled addiction after she hired a private investigator who discovered Kevin had been having an affair. Wendy reportedly confronted him and injured her arm in an altercation.

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

