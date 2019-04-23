CLOSE
Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship Drop New Digital Single, “Release the Rain”

Bishop Paul Morton

Source: Head Shot / EONE Entertainment

Bishop Paul S. Morton and some of the leading voices of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship (FGBCF) have come together for a soul-stirring, 14-track live album, A Month of Sundays (Tehillah/Integrity/Tyscot), which will release everywhere this summer. However, the initial radio single, “Release the Rain” is now available for streaming or download at all major digital service providers. The tune is led by guitar-wielding worship leader Chris House and noted music director Eugene Brown. The lilting, mid-tempo track builds into a rousing cry for a spiritual infusion from the heavens. It was composed by House who has penned songs such as “Strong Name” for VaShawn Mitchell and “In Pursuit of Your Glory” for Bishop Paul S. Morton.

The inspiring set was produced by JJ Hairston and Vaughn Phoenix under the supervision of celebrated recording artist, VaShawn Mitchell, who serves as its executive producer. “To say I am excited about this project from our Full Gospel Worship and Arts Department is an understatement,” says Presiding Bishop Joseph W. Walker III. “I believe the world agrees with me when I say that while there are many sounds, the sound of Full Gospel is unparalleled.”

Streaming and download link:  https://fgbc.lnk.to/ReleaseTheRain

The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International was founded by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. in 1994 and it has become one of the largest African-American church organizations in the world. The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship is an offshoot of the organization.  It released its first album, Embracing the Next Generation, in 2008 and its sophomore set, One Sound, produced the Billboard Top 20 Gospel hit “Big” in 2013. Over the last decade, those projects have heavily contributed to the shape the sound of praise and worship music in the African-American church with the popularization of anthems such as “For Your Glory” and “How Great Is Our God.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com 

 

Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship Drop New Digital Single, “Release the Rain” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

