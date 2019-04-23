DETROIT, MI) – April 19, 2019 – PAJAM Music Group has inked an exclusive partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) for distribution on various upcoming projects. PAJAM Music Group’s premiere artist, J Moss, returns, with the release of the single, “VICTORY,” today. “VICTORY” is available now at all major digital retailers for listening pleasure. J Moss’ upcoming 2019 album V6 will mark the first full album release under the new partnership.

“We are ecstatic thinking about all of the amazing possibilities of this partnership!” says Paul “pda” Allen, President/CEO of PAJAM Music Group. “Gina, Stan and the Entertainment One crew are innovative and with our creativity to match, the sky isn’t even the limit.”

Gina Miller, eOne’s VP & General Manager – Nashville, says, “Being excited about this relationship with PAJAM Music Group is an understatement. I am fortunate to be able to work with a roster of artist whose work, music and ministries I admire. J Moss has been one of my favs and heavy on my personal playlists for years. PAJAM is legendary; I couldn’t be more honored that we will be able to serve them and work with them in this capacity.

PAJAM trailblazer, J Moss, now Pastor J Moss of the Living Waters Church in Detroit, drops a new single, “VICTORY” from his forthcoming 2019 album titled, “V6.” J Moss encourages his fans to keep up with his journey to V6by following him on all social platforms via the handle @InsideJMoss.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

PAJAM’s J Moss Pushes Out New Single “VICTORY” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: