Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell Take You Through Moves That Will Get You Hype [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates moves that will get you hype while you use your arms and legs. Tor Campbell joins in on this fun work out. Check out the video up top and give it a try at 3 sets of 15 reps!

Ready? Let’s move!

