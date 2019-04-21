Women's Empowerment Blogs
Empowerment Moment With Trevora Lawton , Owner of Stylz Unlimited

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Source: Local Tentpole: Women’s Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018 / IONE DIGITAL – Creative Services

For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you; Trevora Lawton the Owner of Stylz Unlimited.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena

“Preserving Our Legacy”

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Curtis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th!

