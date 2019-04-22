CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week ” He Has Risen, He Is Not Dead”

3 reads
Leave a comment
Closeup of a well used Bible

Source: Pat Canova / Getty

Mark 16:6b (NKJV)

“You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him.

Explanation:

The Resurrection is vitally important for many reasons, but one very good reason is that the power of God that brought Christ’s body back from the dead is available to us today to bring our morally and spiritually dead selves back to life so that we can change and grow. It is to this end that the Church is a witness to the world that our Savior lives.

The empty tomb has a message for us:

It says to science, “Explain this event.”

It says to history, “Repeat this event.”

It says to time, “Blot out this event.”

It says to faith, “Believe this event.”

Author: Unknown

Scripture For The Week ” He Has Risen, He Is Not Dead” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 2 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 4 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 4 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close