Mark 16:6b (NKJV) “You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him.

Explanation: The Resurrection is vitally important for many reasons, but one very good reason is that the power of God that brought Christ’s body back from the dead is available to us today to bring our morally and spiritually dead selves back to life so that we can change and grow. It is to this end that the Church is a witness to the world that our Savior lives.

The empty tomb has a message for us: It says to science, “Explain this event.”

It says to history, “Repeat this event.”

It says to time, “Blot out this event.”

It says to faith, “Believe this event.”

Author: Unknown

Scripture For The Week ” He Has Risen, He Is Not Dead” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: