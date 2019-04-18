CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Reveal How He Overcame His Addiction To Pornography [VIDEO]

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Fans of Kirk Franklin all know him to be this joyous and talented gospel artist that puts out music we love. With all of his success, Kirk has also experienced times of sadness not only in his childhood, but as an adult as well.

After being married to Tammy for a little while, Kirk opened up to her about his porn addiction that had started at a very young age. Kirk mentioned that after talking to her about it she was the most supporting and loving person.

Tammy believes that as a wife you want to be there for the person you love through hard times, but you also must be honest with them.

On the upcoming episode of “Uncensored,” which airs Sunday, April 21st at 10/9c on TV One, he’s also opening up about his mother and father abandoning him.

SEE ALSO: Kirk Franklin Gears Up To Release 13th Album, “Long, Live, Love”

Kirk said, “The lack of love from my mother made me run to girls.”

Make sure watch this weekend and check out the clip to “Uncensored: Kirk Franklin” below!

