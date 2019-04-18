“Hey Queen!”: Michelle Obama Praises Beyoncé On The Impact Of “Homecoming” [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

Beyoncé’s latest project “Homecoming” hit within the deepest chords of the diaspora as we watched one of the worlds’ most influential stars give homage to HBCU culture and Black womanhood in such an honest and endearing way.

On Thursday our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama took a break from her European book tour to congratulate Beyoncé on the way the film resounded deep within the hearts of Black people everywhere.

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/NlNkKIwqN6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 18, 2019

“Hey Queen! Girl you have done it again.” Constantly raising the bar and doing it flawlessly,” Obama said.

“I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you. I also love that your new film, Homecoming, is informed by the Black leaders, thinkers and poets, who’ve paved the way for folks like us. I love that it’s both a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you’re using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who’ll run the world in the years ahead. So to you my dear friend, I just want to say: keep telling the truth. Because you can do it in a way no else can.”

The Netflix film captures the singer’s groundbreaking 2018 Coachella performance and also reveals behind the scenes footage of Beyoncé’s journey in creating a performance of a lifetime.

In Homecoming, we also see a more stripped down Beyoncé, who reveals some of her deepest truths regarding the desire to juggle her autonomy with motherhood, romantic love and her career. And in the performance we see one of the biggest stars take the culture to the Coachella stage in a way that promotes the joy, pain and love in our Black humanity.

